MOSCOW Feb 13 Russian grocery chain Dixy said revenues rose 22.1 percent in January, year-on-year, to 13.2 billion roubles ($438 million).

Dixy has been boosted by its merger with smaller rival Victoria in June 2011. It said sales growth was driven by strong organic expansion and re-branding former Victoria neighbourhood stores under the Dixy name. ($1 = 30.0674 Russian roubles) (Reporting By Megan Davies; Editing by Lidia Kelly)