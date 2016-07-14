BRIEF-Ark Restaurants Q2 loss per share $0.11
* Ark Restaurants announces financial results for the second quarter of 2017
MOSCOW, July 14 Russian food retailer Dixy said on Thursday its sales in June were up 24.6 percent in rouble terms, year-on-year.
The company said its like-for-like sales in the second quarter were up 9.8 percent compared to the same period a year ago. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)
DETROIT, May 12 The U.S. National Labor Relations Board has filed an unfair labor practices complaint against Volkswagen AG for hiking health insurance premiums and changing working hours of a group of skilled workers who voted for union representation in 2015.