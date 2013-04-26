MOSCOW, April 26 Russia's third-largest food
retailer Dixy Group said on Friday its same-store
sales grew 4.96 percent in the first quarter after a 3.97
percent rise in the preceding three months.
First-quarter consolidated sales, including newer stores,
grew 21.9 percent, year-on-year, to 42.3 billion roubles ($1.36
billion), as its chain increased to 1,544 from 1,168 a year ago.
In March alone, sales jumped 23.6 percent year-on-year,
totalling 15.3 billion roubles, after a 20.2 percent increase in
the previous month.
Dixy also reported a 14 percent fall in net income for the
fourth quarter of 2012 to 271 million roubles, and a 1.4 percent
decline in earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and
amortisation to 2.2 billion roubles, with a 5.5 percent margin.
($1 = 31.1237 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies)