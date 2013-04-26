* Like-for-like sales rise 5 percent in Q1
* Takes market share from bigger rivals Magnit, X5
* Q4 earnings hit by spike in finance costs
MOSCOW, April 26 Russian grocer Dixy
increased sales in the first quarter, winning customers from its
main competitors after completing the integration of a smaller
rival it bought in 2011.
But costs associated with buying the Victoria chain ate into
earnings, which fell sharply in the fourth quarter, Dixy said on
Friday.
Russia's food retail chains have expanded rapidly in recent
years and are battling to lure shoppers who often have a choice
of three or four supermarkets in the same street in bigger
cities.
Dixy, which became Russia's third-largest home-grown grocer
by revenues when it bought Victoria in 2011, said same-store
sales grew 5 percent year-on-year between January and March,
adding to a rise of nearly 4 percent in the preceding quarter.
While the result was helped by rising food prices, the
number of bills - an indicator of customer flows - also turned
positive, Dixy said, after a fall in the previous quarter.
That meant it took market share away from both of its bigger
local rivals, Magnit and X5, which
saw customer traffic tumble.
But a spike in financing costs in the fourth quarter meant
Dixy's net income fell 14 percent to 271 million roubles, and
the firm's share price fell 3.2 percent, lagging the broader
market.
Analysts have said Dixy's bottom line might have hit a
trough in the fourth quarter and expect to see tentative
improvements in earnings as early as the first quarter.
"We anticipate the company turning the corner in 2H13, with
its sales strengthening, (and profit) margins improving,"
brokerage Otkritie said in a note.
The margin, pressured by a higher proportion of recently
opened stores as well as the cost of integrating Victoria, slid
to 5.5 percent in the fourth quarter from 6.6 percent a year
earlier.
Dixy had 1,544 stores at the end of March. Including those
opened after January 2012, sales rose 21.9 percent year-on-year
to 42.3 billion roubles ($1.36 billion) in the first three
months of this year.
Dixy increased its borrowings last year to refinance debt it
had raised to buy Victoria. Its financing costs jumped 77.2
percent in the fourth quarter to 810 million roubles.