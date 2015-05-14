BRIEF-Guangdong Songfa Ceramics to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 19
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.14 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 18
MOSCOW May 14 Russian food retailer Dixy Group said on Thursday its sales rose 20.5 percent year-on-year in April to 21.9 billion roubles ($437.8 million).
Dixy opened 32 stores on a net basis last month, it said in a statement.
($1 = 50.0250 roubles) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Olga Sichkar)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.14 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 18
May 12 HMT Xiamen New Technical Materials Co Ltd :