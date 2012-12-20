MOSCOW Dec 20 Russian food retailer Dixy
said on Thursday its consolidated revenues in the
first eleven months of 2012 rose 47.4 percent, year-on-year, to
130.1 billion roubles ($4.23 billion).
The figure was a slowdown from the 50.2 percent recorded for
the first ten months of the year.
Sales have been helped by its merger with smaller rival
Victoria in mid-2011. Revenues were up 21.1 percent on a
pro-forma basis, including Victoria results from the beginning
of 2011, Dixy said in a statement.
Dixy, Russia's third-biggest home-grown food retailer, said
earlier it expects pro-forma sales to grow by 20-25 percent in
rouble terms this year as it plans to open about 350 new stores.
($1 = 30.7687 Russian roubles)
(Reporting By Megan Davies; editing by Katya Golubkova)