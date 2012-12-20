(Repeats to fix USN)

MOSCOW Dec 20 Russian food retailer Dixy said on Thursday its consolidated revenues in the first eleven months of 2012 rose 47.4 percent, year-on-year, to 130.1 billion roubles ($4.23 billion).

The figure was a slowdown from the 50.2 percent recorded for the first ten months of the year.

Sales have been helped by its merger with smaller rival Victoria in mid-2011. Revenues were up 21.1 percent on a pro-forma basis, including Victoria results from the beginning of 2011, Dixy said in a statement.

Dixy, Russia's third-biggest home-grown food retailer, said earlier it expects pro-forma sales to grow by 20-25 percent in rouble terms this year as it plans to open about 350 new stores. ($1 = 30.7687 Russian roubles) (Reporting By Megan Davies; editing by Katya Golubkova)