MOSCOW Oct 25 Russia's third-largest food retailer Dixy Group posted on Friday a 24 percent year-on-year increase in September sales, same pace as in the previous month.

The revenue totalled 14.4 billion roubles ($454.52 million) last month, bringing the nine-month result to about 132 billion, up 23 percent. Like-for-likes sales fell 0.3 percent in the third quarter but were up 2.7 percent in January-September.

Dixy has said it aims at growing revenue by 25 percent this year, compared to 21 percent on a pro-forma basis in 2012.

The company, the third-biggest domestic grocery chain by sales behind Magnit and X5, had a total of 1,667 stores as of Sept. 30, up from 1,343 a year ago. ($1 = 31.6820 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova)