MOSCOW Jan 28 Russian food retailer Dixy Group said on Tuesday its sales rose 16.6 percent year-on-year in December after a rise of 23.9 percent in the previous month.

December revenues totalled 18.3 billion roubles ($526.8 million), bringing full-year sales to 180.5 billion, an increase of 22.7 percent compared with a 23.5 percent target.

Like-for-like sales grew 3.9 percent last year, helped by a 3.8 percent rise in the final quarter, Dixy said in a statement.

Dixy, the third-biggest domestic grocery chain in Russia by sales behind Magnit and X5, had a total of 1,799 stores as of Dec. 31, up from 1,499 a year ago. ($1 = 34.7375 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova)