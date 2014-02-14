BRIEF-Rheinmetall wins major contract from US automaker
* Automotive arm of the Düsseldorf-based Rheinmetall group has won a contract with a lifetime volume of over 90 million euros ($96.44 million) for a new generation of divert-air valves
MOSCOW Feb 14 Russia's No. 3 food retailer, Dixy Group, said on Friday January sales were up 17.7 percent year-on-year in rouble terms.
Dixy, the country's third-biggest domestic grocery chain by sales behind Magnit and X5, saw its sales rising by 17 percent in December from a year earlier, after a 24 percent gain in November and 25 percent in October.
Dixy said its retail revenue reached 15.6 billion roubles ($443 million) in January. As of Jan. 31, 2014, the company operated 1,799 stores across Russia. ($1 = 35.2125 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
* Isuzu Motors serves co notice of intention to nominate Etsuo Yamamoto as executive director candidate