MOSCOW, March 15 Russian grocery chain Dixy said on Friday its revenues rose 20.2 percent in February, year-on-year, to 13.5 billion roubles ($438.6 million) after a rise of 22.1 percent in the previous month.

Adjusted for the leap year effect - as there were 28 days last month compared to 29 days in February 2012 - sales grew 23.8 percent, the company said in a statement.

Growth was helped by new store openings as the company's selling space expanded by 25 percent from the year earlier.

Dixy, the third-largest food retailer of Russian origin in the country by sales, aims at growing revenue by 25-28 percent this year, compared to 20.8 percent on a pro-forma basis in 2012 to 147 billion roubles.

It plans to add 350-400 stores this year, raising its total number of shops from 1,502 as of Feb. 28, backed by a capital expenditure programme of up to 14 billion roubles.

Russian food retailers are still enjoying double-digit growth in revenues as they open more stores in underserved regions, although the pace has recently slowed as competition increases. ($1 = 30.7802 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Douglas Busvine)