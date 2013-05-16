MOSCOW May 16 Russia's third-largest food
retailer Dixy Group said on Thursday its revenue grew
24.8 percent in April, year-on-year, after a rise of 23.6
percent in March.
The company said in a statement it generated 14.6 billion
roubles ($463.80 million) in sales last month, bringing the
four-month result to 56.5 billion roubles, an increase of 22.7
percent.
It said earlier it aims at growing revenue by 25-28 percent
this year, compared to 21 percent on a pro-forma basis in 2012.
Dixy, the third-biggest grocery chain by sales behind Magnit
and X5 Retail Group, opened 87 stores in the
first four months of this year, increasing its store count to
1,568 from 1,175 a year ago.
($1 = 31.4792 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Olga Sichkar; editing by
Katya Golubkova)