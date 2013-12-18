MOSCOW Dec 18 Russian food retailer Dixy Group
posted on Wednesday a 23.9 percent year-on-year
increase in November sales after a rise of 25 percent in the
previous month.
November revenues totalled 15.3 billion roubles ($464
million), bringing the January-November sales to about 161
billion, up 23.6 percent but short of its full-year growth
target of 25 percent.
The company, the third-biggest domestic grocery chain in
Russia by sales behind Magnit and X5, had a
total of 1,719 stores as of Nov. 30, up from 1,398 a year ago.
($1 = 32.9685 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies)