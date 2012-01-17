* Considering a move for Domodedovo

By John Bowker

MOSCOW, Jan 17 Russian tycoon Viktor Vekselberg is considering a bid for Moscow's $5 billion-rated Domodedovo airport, a move that would expand his portfolio of airport assets.

Domodedovo's billionaire owner Dmitry Kamenshchik attempted to float the airport in London last May, but cancelled the IPO two weeks later after failing to attract the desired valuation.

Business daily Vedomosti reported last month that Kamenshchik had put the airport up for sale. Goldman Sachs, one of the bookrunners on the failed IPO, is running the auction, the newspaper reported.

Asked whether his investment vehicle Renova was interested in bidding for Domodedovo, Vekselberg told reporters from Russian news agencies on Tuesday: "We are considering it."

A spokeswoman for Renova contacted by Reuters confirmed Vekselberg's remarks. Both Domodedovo and Goldman declined to comment.

Valuations for the airport were put at between $3.5 billion and $7.5 billion by Goldman and $4.2 billion to $5.3 billion by Citi during the IPO attempt, sources told Reuters at the time.

Potential investors in the IPO became wary after Russian President Dmitry Medvedev criticised the ownership structure of the airport following a report from the prosecutor general's office that it was owned through a number of offshore firms.

It was also the scene of a deadly suicide bombing that killed 37 people a year ago.

Domodedovo, which competes with the older state-owned Sheremetyevo and is used by international airlines such as British Airways, has expanded under Kamenshchik's ownership to become Russia's busiest airport.

Its passenger numbers rose 20.5 percent year on year to 2.65 million in September -- the last month for which figures are available -- making it Europe's 13th busiest, according to Airports Council International.

Vekselberg, ranked by Forbes as Russia's 10th richest man with a $13 billion fortune, is the government-appointed chairman of hi-tech developer Skolkovo Foundation and is a co-owner of oil explorer TNK-BP.

Renova Group also owns Koltsovo Airport, which services the central Russian city of Yekaterinburg.