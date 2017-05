MOSCOW Russia's Domodedovo Airport said on Thursday it considered the detention of its owner, Dmitry Kamenshchik, "groundless" and hoped for an objective investigation into the situation.

Earlier on Thursday, Russian law enforcement agencies said they had detained Domodedovo's owner and that charges against him were linked to security measures at the airport at the time of a militant attack in 2011.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Alison Williams)