MOSCOW Feb 18 Russian law enforcement agencies said on Thursday they had detained Dmitry Kamenshchik, the owner of Moscow's Domodedovo airport, the biggest in Russia.

A spokesman for the Investigative Committee, the state body which conducts criminal investigations, said in a statement that charges against Kamenshchik, who is also chairman of the board at Domodedovo, were linked to security measures at the airport at the time of a terrorist attack in 2011.

According to Vladimir Markin, the Investigative Committee spokesman, Kamenshchik, along with three other people, was involved in introducing a new system for checking people entering the airport, which investigators believe weakened security at the airport.

The Investigative Committee brought charges against three other people, current and former Domodedovo employees, earlier this month.

At a briefing earlier this week, Kamenshchik, showing documents and video footage, dismissed the committee's charges against the three, telling reporters there was "no crime".

More than 30 people were killed in a suicide bombing at Domodedovo airport in January of 2011, as a bomber blew himself up in the airport's arrival zone.

Forbes magazine estimated the current wealth of Kamenshchik at $2.9 billion. Kamenshchik attempted to float the airport in London in 2011, but cancelled the initial public offering after failing to attract the desired valuation. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov and Christian Lowe)