MOSCOW, March 13 Russia's parliament gave preliminary approval on Wednesday to legislation aimed to curb drunk driving by sharply increasing penalties.

The bill was introduced after a man who had been drinking ploughed into a bus stop in Moscow in September and killed seven people, five of them teenagers from a state home for disabled children, prompting calls for tougher legislation.

Drunk drivers kill more than 2,000 people and injure some 18,000 every year in Russia, Irina Yarovaya, the Duma deputy from President Vladimir Putin's dominant United Russia party who proposed the law, told legislators.

Under the bill, which was overwhelmingly approved in the first of three votes in the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, Russians caught driving under the influence of alcohol could be fined up to 30,000 roubles ($970).

Current law allows for fines for drunk driving, but sets no specific amounts, and fines actually levied are normally much lower than 30,000 roubles.

The bill would establish jail terms of two to seven years for drunk drivers in accidents that kill one person, and from four to nine years if more than one person is killed. Existing law sets no minimum.

Deputies said the law should also re-introduce a legal maximum blood alcohol level, which is likely to be added to the bill before its second reading. Currently drivers are considered drunk if any trace of alcohol is detected.

United Russia deputy Vyacheslav Lysakov has proposed setting the limit at around 0.2 mg, which would be among the lowest in Europe. ($1 = 30.7032 Russian roubles)

