By Sonia Elks
| MOSCOW, March 13
MOSCOW, March 13 Russia's parliament gave
preliminary approval on Wednesday to legislation aimed to curb
drunk driving by sharply increasing penalties.
The bill was introduced after a man who had been drinking
ploughed into a bus stop in Moscow in September and killed seven
people, five of them teenagers from a state home for disabled
children, prompting calls for tougher legislation.
Drunk drivers kill more than 2,000 people and injure some
18,000 every year in Russia, Irina Yarovaya, the Duma deputy
from President Vladimir Putin's dominant United Russia party who
proposed the law, told legislators.
Under the bill, which was overwhelmingly approved in the
first of three votes in the State Duma, the lower house of
parliament, Russians caught driving under the influence of
alcohol could be fined up to 30,000 roubles ($970).
Current law allows for fines for drunk driving, but sets no
specific amounts, and fines actually levied are normally much
lower than 30,000 roubles.
The bill would establish jail terms of two to seven years
for drunk drivers in accidents that kill one person, and from
four to nine years if more than one person is killed. Existing
law sets no minimum.
Deputies said the law should also re-introduce a legal
maximum blood alcohol level, which is likely to be added to the
bill before its second reading. Currently drivers are considered
drunk if any trace of alcohol is detected.
United Russia deputy Vyacheslav Lysakov has proposed setting
the limit at around 0.2 mg, which would be among the lowest in
Europe.
($1 = 30.7032 Russian roubles)
(Editing by Alison Williams)