MOSCOW Aug 16 Russian state development bank
Vnesheconombank, or VEB, is continuing to sell down its 5.02
percent stake in Airbus's parent EADS with the proceeds
destined for local plane maker Sukhoi, Vedomosti newspaper said
on Friday.
In a July 26 filing in the Netherlands, where EADS is
registered, VEB had already reported a reduction in its stake to
2.88 percent, the paper said. For a URL link to the filing use:
tinyurl.com/q2otggn
The paper said this sale would have been worth 763 million
euros ($1 billion) and after going below the 3 percent threshold
the bank is not required to inform the market of futher sales,
the paper said.
Funds raised from the sale will be channelled towards Sukhoi
Civil Aircraft, Vedomosti said, citing a source.
Sukhoi Civil Aircraft is looking at debt restructuring
options to support the Superjet, a mid-sized aircraft project
that has faced delays and suffered a deadly crash on a test
flight in Indonesia.
Sukhoi's debts stand at more than $2 billion, including a $1
billion credit line with VEB, the aircraft maker recently said.
Sukhoi was not immediately available for comment, while VEB
declined to comment.
($1=0.7546 euros)
(Reporting by Megan Davies and Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by
Douglas Busvine and Greg Mahlich)