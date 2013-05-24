RPT-COLUMN-Copper capped by hidden supply surge: Andy Home
LONDON, March 29 Has the copper price rally which started so spectacularly late last year run out of momentum?
MOSCOW May 24 Russian emergency authorities lifted a tsunami warning on Friday several minutes after they announced one, following an earthquake in the Sea of Okhotsk off Russia's eastern coast.
The main city of Kamchatka is home to a nuclear submarine base and Russia's largest liquified natural gas project is in Sakhalin.
A regional branch of the Emergency Situations Ministry issued the warning for Sakhalin and the Kurile islands, urging residents to seek high ground after an 8.2 magnitude earthquake at sea, but lifted the warning less than 10 minutes later. (Writing by Steve Gutterman; editing by Elizabeth Piper)
LONDON, March 29 Has the copper price rally which started so spectacularly late last year run out of momentum?
CALGARY, Alberta, March 29 ConocoPhillips on Wednesday agreed to sell oil sands and western Canadian natural gas assets to Cenovus Energy Inc for C$17.7 billion ($13.3 billion), making it the latest international oil major to pull back from a region where high costs and low crude prices have made it hard for large companies to make an acceptable return.
MEXICO CITY, March 29 Mexico's states are turning to Asia and beyond as some U.S. companies put investment plans on hold south of the border following President Donald Trump's calls to bring jobs back home.