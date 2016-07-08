LONDON, July 8 The European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development said on Friday Russia had sent a
letter to its chair of governors questioning its internal
procedures in a bid to overturn its ban on new lending in
Russia.
"The chairman of the EBRD board of governors has received a
letter from the Russia Federation," the EBRD's head of
communications Jonathan Charles said.
"It is not about taking external legal action against the
bank it is about the internal interpretation of EBRD procedures.
This is a matter for the EBRD board of directors to discuss.
Russia has always made it clear that it wants to bank to agree
new investment in the country."
Russia was traditionally the biggest recipient of EBRD
funding but the bank effectively put a ban on further lending in
the country in 2014 following Western sanctions over Moscow's
role in the crisis in Ukraine.
(Reporting by Marc Jones, editing by Karin Strohecker)