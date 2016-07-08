(Adds detail, background)

By Marc Jones

LONDON, July 8 Russia has sent a letter to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development's board of governors questioning its internal procedures, in a bid to overturn its two-year ban on Russian lending, the EBRD said on Friday.

Russia had been the biggest recipient of EBRD funding, but the development bank effectively froze its activities in the country in mid-2014 after Western countries imposed on Moscow over its role in the crisis in Ukraine.

Rather than a formal suspension, the ban has been enforced by the refusal of EBRD shareholders, including EU governments, the U.S. and Japan, to approve new Russian projects. Russia says that tactic goes against EBRD protocol and sullies its "international character".

The letter "is not about taking external legal action against the bank. It is about the internal interpretation of EBRD procedures," said Jonathan Charles, the EBRD's managing director for communications. "This is a matter for the EBRD board of directors to discuss. Russia has always made it clear that it wants to bank to agree new investment in the country."

The EBRD says as an international institution it cannot be sued in an external court. An EBRD source said that he expected Russia to formally raise the discussion at the bank's next directors meeting on July 19, because it believes "the rights of the Russian Federation that have been infringed".

For it to be successful it would have to get the backing of a majority of the bank's directors, whose votes have different weightings depending on their countries' EBRD shareholding.

Russia's representative on that board, Denis Morozov, told Reuters in an interview last year that the lending freeze "was very bad the way it was done. The EBRD has a framework for this kind of thing and that wasn't followed."

By now making its complaint more formal almost exactly two years after the ban was brought in, Moscow clearly feels the time is right to test the West's, and especially Europe's, resolve over its sanctions.

The EU has just extended the curbs until the end of the year but is divided over how to end the standoff with Moscow. Slovakia, which now holds the EU presidency, say the current sanctions policy is untenable. (Reporting by Marc Jones, editing by Larry King)