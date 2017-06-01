ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 1 The head of
Russia's central bank, Elvira Nabiullina, said on Thursday that
global financial markets had become too complacent.
"I think financial markets are underestimating risks. ... It
is likely the next crisis will be completely different from the
previous one," Nabiullina said at an economic forum in St
Petersburg.
"We see risk indicators are at record lows, and we have a
weak reaction of markets to events such as Brexit".
