ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 1 Low inflation in
Russia may help achieve economic growth of up to 3.0-3.5 percent
if it is combined with structural reforms, Russian Central Bank
Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday.
"Though inflation has significantly slowed, we cannot say
yet that we have achieved our goals," Nabiullina told the St
Petersburg International Economic Forum.
"The focus of our monetary policy has shifted a little," she
said. "Now it is very important for us to support steady low
inflation."
