Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Dmitri Lovetsky/Pool

ST PETERSBURG, Russia Russian President Vladimir Putin called on U.S. businessmen on Friday to help restore normal dialogue with Washington, saying good U.S.-Russia relations were in the interest of both nations.

Putin, addressing senior U.S. business executives during an economic forum in St Petersburg, said Moscow would continue to talk to U.S. President Donald trump and the new U.S. administration.

"Help us restore normal political dialogue," Putin said. "I ask you on behalf of Russia and I address the American side: held the new president and the new administration."

(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)