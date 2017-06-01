(Adds details, quotes, context)
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 1 Russia is open to
discussing partially lifting its ban on tomato imports from
Turkey provided the move does not harm its own farmers or
investors, Agriculture Minister Alexander Tkachev told Reuters
on Thursday.
In a bid to resolve a trade row with Russia, Ankara has
proposed that Moscow lift a ban on imported Turkish tomatoes
during periods when Russian farmers are unable to grow their
own.
"It can be discussed but we should have clear and justified
evidence that it will not affect our market and not put off
Russian investors," Tkachev said on the sidelines of the St
Petersburg International Economic Forum.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich, who is in
charge of the agriculture sector in the government, told
reporters earlier on Thursday that Turkey's proposal was being
considered already.
Tkachev said, however, that he remained a proponent of
keeping the ban on Turkish tomatoes for the next few years to
support Russia's domestic production.
It would take five years to develop sufficient domestic
supply to fulfil Russian consumption, he said.
The Russian market is worth several hundred million dollars
a year for Turkey. Moscow, however, banned Turkish tomato
imports following the downing of a Russian jet near the Syrian
border by Turkey in 2015.
In response, Ankara imposed prohibitively high import
tariffs on Russian wheat in mid-March. It resumed purchases
after the presidents of the two countries agreed to lift some
restrictions in early May.
