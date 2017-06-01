BRIEF-Shanghai Shenda to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 29
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.1 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 1 Russia could discuss Turkey's proposal to partially lift a ban on tomato supplies to Russia if Moscow is sure that it would not harm its domestic production or investors, Russian Agriculture Minister Alexander Tkachev told Reuters on Thursday.
In a bid to resolve a trade row with Russia, Ankara previously proposed that Moscow lift a ban on imported Turkish tomatoes during periods when Russian growers are unable to produce their own. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Alexander Winning)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.1 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 6 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28 for A share and July 3 for B share