ST PETERSBURG, June 1 Russian and international business people are meeting in
St Petersburg on June 1-3 for an annual economic forum that usually brings a number of
big-ticket investment deals, though attendance has been hit in recent years by Western sanctions
on Moscow.
Oil market A-listers including Saudi energy minister Khalid Al-Falih and OPEC Secretary
General Mohammad Barkindo will be attending just days after Russia joined the cartel in
extending supply cuts to support crude prices.
Oil firms eyeing future production deals are also in the fray, represented by the chief
executives of Total, OMV, ENGIE, Wintershall and BP. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the
highest-profile foreign political leader at the 2017 forum.
Below is a list of Reuters stories from the forum:
Russia won't issue Eurobond next week
Putin says U.S. missile systems in Alaska, S.Korea a threat
Patriotic Russians may have staged cyber attacks alone - Putin
BP's Dudley: OPEC cut deal should help rebalance oil markets
OPEC's Barkindo: too early for output caps on Libya, Nigeria
Russian goldminer Polyus to increase free-float for shares
Russian cbank's Yudayeva: topping up reserves not priority
Kremlin aide rules out energy sector privatisations
Russia could discuss easing Turkish tomato ban
India's SREI says to ink $500 mln venture with Russia's VEB
Bahrain wealth fund says has "impressive" Russian deal pipeline
Rosatom says not afraid of competition from China, S.Korea
Rosatom says has good chance of winning S.Africa projects
Russia cbank head: global financial markets too complacent
Russia cbank: low inflation, reform will help achieve growth
Germany's Linde sets up JV with Russia's power machines
Russia says goal is to bring global oil stocks to 5-yr average
(Compiled by Sujata Rao)