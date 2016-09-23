MOSCOW, Sept 23 Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday that the ministry would continue using one of its sovereign wealth funds and use foreign debt issuance to cover budget deficit in coming years.

Siluanov, speaking at a finance conference in Moscow, said that domestic debt issuance next year may be three times higher than this year. He also did not rule out increasing foreign debt placement. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Alexander Winning; editing by Polina Devitt)