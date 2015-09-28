* Ministers at loggerheads over pensions and oil taxes
* Budget faces $50 bln shortfall because of low oil price
* Fiscal reserves may last until 2018 election
By Jason Bush
MOSCOW, Sept 28 The oil price collapse and
Ukraine sanctions have punched a hole in Russia's finances, but
the government is fudging its response so far because the
solutions could hurt President Vladimir Putin's popularity.
In the absence of a clear way out of this bind, Putin's
government can only bicker about how best to respond, and play
for time.
Divisions within the government have been highlighted in
recent days by public disagreements over proposals to raise
taxes on oil companies, part of the departmental battles over
the national budget that must be finalised in the coming month.
A year ago, Russia based its budget plans on the oil price
remaining at $100 per barrel for the coming three years. With
the price now below $50, and not expected to recover much in the
years ahead, Russia faces an annual tax shortfall of around $50
billion compared with previous plans.
At a meeting to discuss the budget last week, Putin said the
economic situation "was difficult, but not critical".
He ordered that the deficit should not exceed 3 percent of
gross domestic product (GDP) in 2016, a figure that sounds
manageable by Western standards but which is hard to finance in
Russia without tapping diminishing fiscal reserves.
What is especially awkward for Putin is that on current
trends Russia will run out of money in around two to three years
- coinciding with the next presidential elections in 2018.
Although Putin's popularity remains high, he has shown
little appetite for spending cuts that might dent it.
"This year they were promising a significant fiscal squeeze.
So far we're not seeing what was promised," said Liza Ermolenko,
emerging market economist at consultancy Capital Economics.
Half-measures and short-term fixes may enable Russia to
muddle through beyond the 2018 election - after which the hard
choices can't be put off any longer.
"They are going to do the minimum necessary," said
Christopher Granville, managing director of emerging markets
consultancy Trusted Sources in London, "but not enough to have a
fully sustainable trajectory of the public finances."
PENSIONS DEADLINE
At least some tough decisions will need to be made by Oct.
25, when the government has to submit the 2016 budget to
parliament.
Pensions are central to the debate because they account for
over a quarter of the federal budget - not helped by a
relatively low retirement age of 60 for men and 55 for women.
Their burden has been exacerbated by Putin's decisions to
double pensions during the last economic crisis in 2009, to rule
out increasing the retirement age for the next few years, and to
index pensions in line with inflation this year.
Pensioners currently make up about 30 percent of an ageing
population and are more likely to vote than younger Russians.
"The only way to achieve spending cuts that will move the
needle will be to attack these favoured areas of spending -
which is pensions first and foremost," said Granville.
Next year, the Finance Ministry wants to limit the increase
in pensions to just 4 percent - well below inflation seen at
12-13 percent this year.
That would be an unlikely volte face. Last week Putin again
ordered that social obligations be a priority.
A compromise seems likely, raising pensions by more than the
Finance Ministry wants but below inflation.
The ministry is therefore also now training its sights on
big corporate taxpayers - notwithstanding repeated government
promises.
It wants to squeeze an extra 600 billion roubles ($9.15
billion) out of oil companies next year by changing the formula
used to calculate an extraction tax.
Putin appears attracted to the idea of targeting big
companies rather than ordinary voters. "The government needs to
work out the question of directing to the budget additional
incomes, received by our exporters as a result of the rouble's
devaluation," he said.
But Russia's oil sector has already been damaged by falling
prices and Western sanctions and the tax plan is already under
fire from several senior officials and business.
Russia may keep ducking decisions for now because reserves
still allow it to spend beyond its means.
The deficit is being financed largely by running down a $70
billion fiscal Reserve Fund. If Russia carries on tapping this
at the present rate of 200 billion roubles a month, it will run
out in two years.
Russia may also be able to put off the crunch for another
year by using what will be left in a second sovereign fund, the
$70 billion National Wealth Fund, although this is already
facing heavy demands to fund off-budget support to cash-starved
companies and banks.
"My prediction would be that both the funds would be fully
drawn down between now and the 2018 election - leaving Russia at
the mercy (after that) of the markets," said Granville.
"That will require another round of yet more painful
decisions. But they will face those over the hump of the
political cycle, with no more elections."
($1 = 65.5468 roubles)
(Reporting by Jason Bush; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)