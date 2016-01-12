UPDATE 1-Oil rises on expectation of extended, possibly deepened output cut
* Soaring U.S. production also undermines OPEC efforts (Adds comment, OPEC revenue forecasts; updates prices)
MOSCOW Jan 12 The Russian government has approved a plan to require government departments to cut spending by 10 percent compared with previous plans, repeating a policy also imposed in 2015, two government sources told Reuters.
Russia is under pressure to find spending cuts as the international oil price has plunged towards $30 per barrel, a major problem for the federal budget that relies on oil and gas taxes for almost half its revenues. (Reporting By Darya Korsunskaya, writing by Jason Bush Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
* Soaring U.S. production also undermines OPEC efforts (Adds comment, OPEC revenue forecasts; updates prices)
LONDON, May 19 OPEC ministers head to Vienna next week where they are expected to ratify an extension of the current production cuts that has been agreed informally among the key participants.