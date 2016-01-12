(Adds details)
By Darya Korsunskaya
MOSCOW Jan 12 Under pressure from the falling
global oil price, Russia is requiring government departments to
cut spending by 10 percent, repeating a policy it also imposed
in 2015, two government sources told Reuters.
The cutbacks will exclude several areas of government
spending, including public obligations such as pensions, and pay
for government employees.
Energy giant Russia is under pressure to find spending cuts
as the international oil price has plunged towards $30 per
barrel, a major problem for the federal budget that relies on
oil and gas taxes for almost half its revenues.
Under the plan, which was approved at a meeting chaired by
Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in December, government
departments have until Jan. 15 to submit proposals about where
the cuts will fall, one of the sources said.
If they fail to do so the finance ministry will decide which
items to cut.
The savings are expected to amount to 700 billion roubles
($9.16 billion).
Under the 2016 budget approved in October, federal budget
expenditures were projected at 15.8 trillion this year, up from
15.5 trillion in 2015, with the federal budget deficit projected
at 3 percent of GDP.
However, that plan was based on the Urals oil price
averaging $50 per barrel in 2016, an assumption that President
Vladimir Putin has since described as "unrealistic".
A similar plan for government departments to cut their
spending by 10 percent was also approved for 2015, but as with
the latest plan large areas were excluded.
Government ministries eventually agreed to cut a trillion
roubles from their expenditure plans in early 2015, but the
introduction of new spending meant a revised budget approved in
April cut overall spending only by 298 billion roubles.
Final expenditures for last year are now expected to be
nearly 15.5 trillion roubles, similar to the original budget
plan.
($1 = 76.4250 roubles)
(Reporting By Darya Korsunskaya, writing by Jason Bush Editing
by Jeremy Gaunt.)