MOSCOW Oct 10 Russia's government expects the federal budget deficit to be 3 percent of gross domestic product this year, or 2.199 trillion roubles ($35.58 billion), down from its earlier projection of 3.7 percent, it said on Saturday.

It said the new deficit forecast was contained in amendments to the 2015-2017 three-year budget that were approved by the government on Thursday and will now be submitted to parliament.

($1 = 61.8043 roubles) (Reporting By Jason Bush; Editing by Pravin Char)