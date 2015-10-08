CANADA STOCKS-Oil, commodity prices weigh on TSX futures
May 8 (Rueters) - Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday, weighed down by lower commodity prices.
MOSCOW Oct 8 Russia is planning a federal budget deficit of 3 percent of gross domestic product in 2016, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told a government meeting to discuss the budget on Thursday, equivalent to 2.36 trillion roubles ($37.90 billion).
Siluanov also said that the budget plan envisages using 2.136 trillion roubles from the country's Reserve Fund to finance the deficit next year. ($1 = 62.2700 roubles) (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Jason Bush)
May 8 (Rueters) - Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday, weighed down by lower commodity prices.
May 8 Home Capital Group Inc, Canada's biggest non-bank mortgage lender, said the balance in its high-interest savings accounts (HISA) is expected to slump to about C$192 million ($140 million) on Monday, down 50 percent from a week ago.