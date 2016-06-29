MOSCOW, June 29 Russia's federal budget deficit amounted to 4.3 percent of GDP in the first half of 2016, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday.

Siluanov also said that the 2016 budget deficit was likely to be 420 billion roubles ($6.5 billion) more than envisaged in the budget, which had assumed an average Urals oil price of $50 per barrel.

"We see that the price of oil today is quite different, $37-38 per barrel since the beginning of the year, and according to the estimate for the year we expect around $40," Siluanov told the upper house of parliament. ($1 = 64.3234 roubles) (Reporting By Darya Korsunskaya, writing by Jason Bush; editing by Katya Golubkova)