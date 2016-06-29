UPDATE 5-Oil dips on U.S. inventory build, defies OPEC-led cut efforts
* Rising North Sea, U.S. production undermines OPEC-led cuts (Adds comment, updates prices, changes dateline)
MOSCOW, June 29 Russia's federal budget deficit amounted to 4.3 percent of GDP in the first half of 2016, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday.
Siluanov also said that the 2016 budget deficit was likely to be 420 billion roubles ($6.5 billion) more than envisaged in the budget, which had assumed an average Urals oil price of $50 per barrel.
"We see that the price of oil today is quite different, $37-38 per barrel since the beginning of the year, and according to the estimate for the year we expect around $40," Siluanov told the upper house of parliament. ($1 = 64.3234 roubles) (Reporting By Darya Korsunskaya, writing by Jason Bush; editing by Katya Golubkova)
* Rising North Sea, U.S. production undermines OPEC-led cuts (Adds comment, updates prices, changes dateline)
NEW DELHI, May 17 Iraq replaced Saudi Arabia as top crude supplier to India in April as refiners moved to boost their processing margins by purchasing the cheaper Basra Heavy oil grade, ship tracking and Thomson Reuters trade flow data showed.