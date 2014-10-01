MOSCOW Oct 1 Restrictions on capital and currency movements would be "absolutely unacceptable", Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday the Russian central bank said it was not considering possible capital controls, denying a media report that such discussions were taking place.

Siluanov also said he did not consider an oil price of $60 per barrel a likely scenario, and that the ministry would not take it into consideration in its projections.

Earlier Interfax news agency quoted the central bank's deputy governor, Ksenia Yudayeva, as saying the bank would assume an oil price at that level in its worst-case scenario for monetary policy. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, writing by Jason Bush, editing by Elizabeth Piper)