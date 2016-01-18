* Current account surplus rises to $65.8 bln in 2015
* Net capital outflow falls to $56.9 bln from $153 bln in
2014
* Weaker rouble mitigates impact of lower oil prices
MOSCOW, Jan 18 Russia's current account surplus
improved in 2015 while net capital outflows fell by almost
two-thirds, underscoring the role of a weaker rouble in
mitigating the impact of a slide in oil prices.
Preliminary balance of payments data published by the
central bank on Monday showed the current account surplus
increasing to $65.8 billion in 2015 from $58.4 billion in 2014.
Net private sector capital outflows fell to $56.9 billion in
2015 from $153 billion in 2014.
In the fourth quarter, the current account surplus was $13
billion, compared with $7.5 billion in the third quarter. Net
capital outflows reached $9.2 billion compared with a $3.4
billion inflow in the previous quarter.
"The current account looks strong," said Dmitry Polevoy,
chief Russia economist at ING Bank. "We are still seeing the
effects which the market expected on the back of the rouble
decline and economic recession."
Although lower oil prices led to a sharp fall in export
revenues last year, this has in part been offset by lower
imports, as the weaker rouble and lower incomes led Russians to
curtail spending on foreign goods.
The improving balance of payments represents a stark
contrast with the situation in 2014, when central bank reserves
shrank by $107.5 billion as Russia grappled both with plunging
export revenues and a surge in capital flight.
In 2015, the reserves rose by $1.3 billion, indicating net
investment outflows were broadly matched by net earnings from
trade and foreign investments.
In an accompanying statement, the central bank said the
current account improvement reflected a smaller deficit for
services and investment income, including lower debt repayments
because of a decline in the national debt burden.
It also said most of the capital outflow reflected private
external debt repayments - a contrast with the previous year
when the outflows also reflected sizeable direct investments
abroad and purchases of foreign currency by the population.
The central bank also said the most significant part of the
reduction in capital outflows resulted from banks reducing their
external liabilities, with other sectors also being forced to
redeem foreign liabilities while being practically unable to
build up foreign assets.
"Over this year we have seen the constant moderation of
so-called 'grey' export flight, the illegal withdrawal of money.
Probably this was one of the factors which helped," said ING's
Polevoy.
"Debt payments were more manageable by the private sector
and we had no excessive demand from households and corporates
(for foreign currency). All this helped the capital flows too."
