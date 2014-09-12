MOSCOW, Sept 12 The Russian central bank expects Western sanctions already imposed on Russia for its involvement in the Ukraine crisis to have a prolonged effect and hinder economic growth next year, according to a policy document published on Friday.

"The impact from already imposed sanctions, including limiting access to foreign financial markets for Russian companies, will have a prolonged effect," the central bank said in its annual monetary policy strategy document. "This will constrain economic growth in 2015."

The central bank sees gross domestic product growth at 0.9-1.1 percent next year.

The bank also said it is sticking to its inflation target of 4.5 percent for 2015, while its inflation forecast for next year is 4.5-5.0 percent.

The bank reiterated its commitment to float the rouble by the end of this year, involving the abolition of its trading band against a dollar-euro basket.