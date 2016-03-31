MOSCOW, March 31 Russia's central bank updated its balance of payments data for 2015 on Thursday, increasing the size of last year's current account surplus to $69.6 billion and upping the net private sector capital outflow to $58.1 billion.

Previously the bank had said it saw a current account surplus of $65.8 billion in 2015 and a net private sector capital outflow of $56.9 billion.

Capital outflows last year were significantly lower than in 2014, while the current account surplus grew as imports contracted more sharply than exports. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Elena Fabrichnaya; Editing by Andrew Osborn)