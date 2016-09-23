BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, Sept 23 Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday she hoped that the process of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy tightening will take place "in a predictable way".
She also told an economic forum in Moscow that changes taking place in Chinese economy, a major importer of Russian oil, are a serious factor affecting the world economy, including Russia, although risks for Russia's economy are mainly domestic.
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: