LIMA Oct 10 The Russian Central Bank may return
to purchasing foreign exchange for its reserves if market
volatility declines, but there is no pressure to increase the
$370.2 billion stash, the bank's Governor Elvira Nabiullina said
over the weekend.
The Russian rouble closed on Friday recording its best week
against the dollar so far this year, spurring market speculation
that the central bank may start buying foreign currency again to
beef up its reserves and keep the rouble's firming at bay.
"We will see what happens in the market," Nabiullina told
journalists on the sidelines of the semi-annual meeting of the
International Monetary Fund and World Bank.
"If volatility declines then we will accordingly and
carefully evaluate the situation and may return to replenishing
gold and forex reserves."
The central bank bought $10.12 billion between May and July
for its reserves when the rouble was on a firming trend, but
afterwards its fortunes reversed. The recent rise in the price
of oil, Russia's chief export, pushed the rouble into a rally
this week.
But Nabiullina said that the central bank is under no
pressure to beef up its reserves.
"We have a sufficient amount of reserves," she said. "There
is no need to hurry."
She said she sees no threat to foreign exchange liquidity
in the banking sector until the end of the year, but she said
that for now the central bank will keep its forex repo
operations and monitor the situation.
But the sector's structural, cumulative liquidity deficit
has been improving rapidly this year, raising questions whether
the central bank may increase the range of its liquidity
sterilisation tools if the deficit turns around into a surplus.
Nabiullina said the deficit stands now at around four
trillion roubles ($64.72 billion), down from seven trillion
roubles at the beginning of the year.
She said, however, that moving into surplus is unlikely
even if the finance ministry delivers on its plans to spend 2.1
trillion roubles next year from one of its sovereign wealth
funds, the Reserve Fund.
"If all develops according to our scenario, we will
nonetheless remain in structural deficit of liquidity in the
three years (2016-2018)," she said. "And we will not have to
change (sterilisation) tools."
($1 = 61.8043 roubles)
