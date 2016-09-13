MOSCOW, Sept 13 Russia's Central Bank Governor
Elvira Nabiullina told President Vladimir Putin in a meeting on
Tuesday that the overall situation in the country's banking
sector is stable, although there are some difficulties.
"Lending volumes are gradually recovering, rates are also
gradually declining, but the dynamics are uneven," Nabiullina
said, just days before the central bank's next policy setting on
Friday.
"The banking sector's financial position allows for an
increase in lending. But there are also troubled banks so we
have several years ahead of us of the banking system
rehabilitation."
(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Vladimir Soldtakin; Writing
by Lidia Kelly)