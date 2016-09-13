MOSCOW, Sept 13 Russia's Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina told President Vladimir Putin in a meeting on Tuesday that the overall situation in the country's banking sector is stable, although there are some difficulties.

"Lending volumes are gradually recovering, rates are also gradually declining, but the dynamics are uneven," Nabiullina said, just days before the central bank's next policy setting on Friday.

"The banking sector's financial position allows for an increase in lending. But there are also troubled banks so we have several years ahead of us of the banking system rehabilitation." (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Vladimir Soldtakin; Writing by Lidia Kelly)