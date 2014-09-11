* Most analysts expect central bank to hold lending rate at
8 pct
* Rate hike possible as food import ban boosts inflation
* Further rate hike risks Kremlin's wrath
By Oksana Kobzeva and Jason Bush
MOSCOW, Sept 11 Russia's central bank is likely
to leave its main interest rate unchanged on Friday to support
the weak economy, although there is a small chance it could opt
for a hike to clamp down on high inflation, economists say.
Of the 19 economists surveyed by Reuters this week, 15
expect the bank to keep rates at 8 percent on Friday, while four
anticipate a half percentage-point increase.
A surprise hike would not be out of character for a central
bank that has long identified defeating inflation as its main
priority. Price growth remains well above the bank's target
range despite its three rate hikes this year.
Nevertheless, the bank seems more likely to stay on hold.
Monetary policy is already tight, the economy is close to
recession, and the Kremlin's patience with growth-stifling rate
hikes is wearing thin.
Whatever the decision, tomorrow's meeting will underscore
the painful predicament that the bank faces.
Last month, President Vladimir Putin introduced a sweeping
ban on Western food imports in retaliation for the West's
sanctions on Russia over Ukraine.
Officials have said the ban will drive up inflation. The
Economy Ministry raised the government's 2014 inflation forecast
to 7-7.5 percent from a previous 6 percent. And it only sees
inflation falling slightly, to a 6-7 percent range, in 2015.
Such figures are at odds with the inflation levels targeted
by the central bank, however.
This year, the bank had set itself an inflation benchmark of
5 percent. Although its rules allow inflation to deviate by up
to 1.5 percentage points either side, it now looks certain to
miss even the softer target that implies. And next year, the
bank aims to reduce inflation still further to 4.5 percent.
All the while inflation has been rising rapidly to hit 7.6
percent in August, despite the central bank's cumulative 2-1/2
percentage points of increases in its main rate to 8 percent.
"The regulator might fear damage to its credibility if it
fails to act after explicitly threatening to lift rates if
inflationary risks materialise," VTB Capital economists said in
a report.
SHIFTING TARGETS
But many analysts say that instead of trying to batter
inflation down to meet ever-more elusive targets, the bank will
instead lobby the government to allow it to raise these targets,
citing circumstances beyond its control. That, after all, is
exactly what happened last year.
"Negotiations are under way over ... a revision of
forecasts, and during this period the bank will take a break,"
said Renaissance Capital analyst Oleg Kuzmin.
Further rate hikes could also incur the wrath of the
Kremlin. Some government officials have already criticised the
bank's tough policy as Russia's economy is hovering on the brink
of recession.
One critic, Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukaev, has been
pushing for a "special mechanism" under which his ministry,
along with the Finance Ministry, would jointly set inflation
targets with the central bank. Putin has given his backing to
this idea, although the details remain vague.
For the central bank, the implied threat to its independence
is an even greater worry than inflation remaining above target.
"Political room for additional tightening seems to be close
to exhausted, and the CBR seems to have already started to
soften its ultra-hawkish language," VTB Capital economists said.
(Reporting By Oksana Kobzeva and Jason Bush; Editing by Hugh
Lawson)