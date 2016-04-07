MOSCOW, April 7 An expected contraction in Russia's economy this year may be less than 1.3-1.5 percent, the central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday, assuming oil prices stay at around their current levels.

Nabiullina also said that a recent sharp decline in inflation, to 7.3 percent in March, did not necessarily mean that inflation would continue to fall. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Jason Bush; editing by Katya Golubkova)