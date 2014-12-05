LONDON Dec 5 Rouble depreciation, Western
sanctions and collapsing commodity prices have sent Russian
companies' hard currency bonds tumbling to multi-year lows and
there is very likely more stress ahead.
With around $650 billion in external debt, more than $100
billion due for repayments in the coming year and global capital
markets effectively shut to Russia, companies, both private and
state-run, are suffering.
Russian yield spreads on the CEMBI corporate debt index have
almost doubled this year to around 788 basis points over U.S.
Treasuries, though the index itself has barely budged. Since
end-November a rouble rout has seen the spreads widen by more
than 100 bps, astonishing levels for mostly
investment-grade credits.
However, a spate of corporate defaults looks unlikely
because Russian authorities, with $400 billion in their coffers,
will probably bail out most who run into trouble. Analysts also
reckon most firms, especially exporters, are sitting on enough
cash to meet short-term debt payments.
Yet there are few takers for the bonds, even among those who
think defaults are unlikely.
"Is there a significant increase in credit risk and default
risk? We think - not yet," said Sergei Strigo, head of emerging
debt at Amundi. "But the uncertainty is so high that credit
metrics don't matter anymore."
Strigo predicts firms will slash capital expenditure and put
new oil exploration projects on ice but sees no real risk to
debt repayments. But he is neutral on Russian company bonds,
meaning his holding does not exceed their weight in indexes.
"In these distressed situations what usually stops the
process is large funds coming in to buy. But at the moment, on
top of oil prices, you also have political risk which is very
hard to assess," he added, referring to a potential tightening
of sanctions imposed by the West over the Ukraine crisis.
BANKS
For now, all sectors and companies, including those not
subject to sanctions, are under the cosh.
Energy exporter Lukoil for instance, not
sanctioned and benefiting from rouble weakness - has seen its
2017 dollar bond fall 12 cents from mid-year levels
. State-run Rosneft's 2022 bond is
trading at 76 cents in the dollar, having fallen more than 15
cents since June
But signs are that banks will be at the sharp end of the
crisis. Accounting for around half of outstanding Russian
corporate Eurobonds, according to Commerzbank estimates, banks
are facing a rise in bad loans at home due to economic recession
and this year's sharp rise in interest rates.
Bonds from big state-run lenders Sberbank, VEB and
Russian Agricultural Bank are down five-10 cents since June
.
Capitalisation levels for Russian banks are already thin,
Morgan Stanley analysts warn, estimating a buffer of just $25
billion for the top 50 banks.
"Any further squeeze on profitability, if it materialises,
will likely result in a serious credit crunch next year, in our
view," they added.
There is another category - companies such as Sistema
or Brunswick Rail, whose bonds have already plunged to
50-60 cents in the dollar due to their own troubles with the
government or because of the economy's woes
.
Brunswick, a railcar leasing company, said this week it was
"preparing for the worst situations", as the economic crisis
cuts into rail and rail freight use, Thomson Reuters news
service IFR reported
In fact, with growth likely flatlining for years.
"fundamentals may soon overtake geopolitical risk premium as the
key concern for Russian corporates", reckon JPMorgan analysts,
who advise clients to stay underweight the sector.
Meanwhile analysts' eyes are trained not on 2015 but the
year after, when another $85 billion or so fall due. The key
factor is whether sanctions are lifted, says Commerzbank
strategist Apostolos Bantis.
"We are not in a restructuring situation yet," he said. "But
if by next summer all these pressures are still there, it will
be time to start thinking of debt restructuring risks."
