By Margarita Papchenkova and Darya Korsunskaya

MOSCOW, Feb 4 Russia's finance ministry intends to limit the extra cash it gives ministries to help them cope with the economic crisis to about a third of the 270 billion roubles ($3.5 billion) they have asked for, a document seen by Reuters showed on Thursday.

As the economy shrinks in a low-oil-price environment and with the official budget deficit at 3 percent of GDP this year, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's administration is trying to keep public spending as tight as possible.

However, the draft showed a 5-billion-rouble package was planned for "preventing the increase of social tensions due to unemployment". Parliamentary elections are set for this autumn, followed by presidential polls in 2018.

"The finance ministry's position is clear: ministries keep on asking for more with no clear reasons, still living like today are 'fat years'," one senior economic official said.

Sources told Reuters last week that Russian ministries were asking for twice the total of a 135-billion-rouble anti-crisis fund, with the surplus expected to come from the 340 billion the state has retained by keeping pensions in its own hands.

The draft document showed that the finance ministry had preliminarily agreed to only about 100 billion roubles.

The document calls for 49 billion roubles of that to be spent on the car industry - an amount already announced by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

The rest was to be split between the transport and agricultural machinery sectors, consumer goods manufacturing as well as the industrial sector and on subsidising loans for high-tech exporters, the document showed.

A second part of the anti-crisis funding plan is under discussion and suggests that other measures might get financing in the second half of the year or later if "there is room" in the budget, a senior government official said.

The government is expected to review the anti-crisis plan next week.

The finance ministry declined to comment and a spokeswoman for Medvedev did not respond to a request for comment.

Russia's total budget for this year calls for about 16 trillion roubles in spending, or about 21 percent of GDP. (Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Louise Ireland)