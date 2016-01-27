MOSCOW Jan 27 Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday held a meeting with the country's central bank head and key government members on Wednesday to discuss Russia's economic situation and stimulus measures, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin met Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina and officials including First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov and Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich "to touch upon measures to accelerate economic growth", the Kremlin said.

