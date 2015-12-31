(Corrects Oct. 1 figure for foreign debt to $538.2 billion from $521.6 billion, adds explanation that $521.6 billion was previous estimate; fixes headline)

MOSCOW Dec 31 The level of Russia's foreign debts fell to $538.2 billion on Oct. 1, down from $555.7 billion on July 1, the Russian central bank said on Friday.

The Oct. 1 figure represents an upward revision compared with a previous estimate of $521.6 billion published in October.

The central bank also said Russia ran a current account surplus of $7.5 billion in the third quarter, an upward revision from its previous estimate.

Preliminary data published in October had estimated the current account surplus at $5.4 billion in the third quarter. (Reporting by Jason Bush; Editing by Andrew Osborn)