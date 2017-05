MOSCOW Dec 31 The level of Russia's foreign debts fell to $521.6 billion on Oct. 1, down from $555.7 billion on July 1, the Russian central bank said on Friday.

The central bank also said that Russia ran a current account surplus of $7.5 billion in the third quarter, an upward revision from its previous estimate.

Preliminary data published in October had estimated the current account surplus at $5.4 billion in the third quarter. (Reporting by Jason Bush; Editing by Andrew Osborn)