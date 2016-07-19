MOSCOW, July 19 The Russian central bank said on Tuesday it expects actual repayments of foreign debt by Russian companies to be worth $11 billion in the third quarter and $21.5 billion in the fourth quarter.

Its estimates were lower than the amount companies have to repay on paper, including interest, which it said amounted to $17.8 billion in the third quarter and $22.4 billion in the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya, writing by Jason Bush)