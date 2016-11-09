MOSCOW Nov 9 The Russian government has decided that there should be no exceptions to a new policy stipulating that state companies pay 50 percent of their profit in dividends, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday.

Some firms have so far been granted exemptions from the policy, which came into force this year.

(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly; editing by John Stonestreet)